Elkins Mayor Helps Kids Enjoy the Carnival

The Mayor of Elkins along with several community members started an online campaign which grew larger than they could have expected.

Forest Festival prices continue to rise and many Randolph County citizens are not able to afford to take their children. Mayor Van Broughton decided to sponsor a couple wristbands and challenged others to do that same.

“Within 15-20 minutes I had a couple hundred dollars and it kept growing and also families would say 'well, I’ve got a friend in church; they could use some help' or 'my kids go to school with a kid that could use some help, and we’ll sponsor them.' After a couple days I got lucky,” said Mayor Van Broughton.

The funds raised paid for 107 wristbands and 75 children were sponsored through friends or family to enjoy carnival rides and festival attractions.