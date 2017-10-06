Polling Places Relocated in Randolph County

The Road Bond Election is Saturday and Randolph county polling places have been moved to different locations.

The Mountain State Forest Festival has taken over downtown Elkins and made polling places difficult to reach. Precincts 25, 30 and 31 have all been relocated to the Phil Gainer Event Center.

“We’ve got several millions of dollars worth of projects that the Road Bond would accelerate. So, it’s a positive for economic development in our county because it’s going to allow us to have more roads and better roads for transportation for folks to get in and out of Randolph County,” said Commissioner Mark Scott.

Precinct 205 will be moved to Dailey Fire Hall and precinct 215 in Valley Head has been relocated from the school to the Valley Head Library next door.