Local Dancing with the Stars to Raise Funds for Charity

Dancing with the Stars is a popular show on ABC.

Saturday night, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Marion County will put on their own version of the show.

Community members will compete to raise money for charity through elaborate dance routines.

The sold-out event will take place at the Falcon Center on Fairmont State University's campus. If you didn't get a ticket in time, there's still a way to participate.

"The People's Choice is whoever raises the most money. And people can go online to the website and vote for their favorite couple. It's five dollars a vote and it all gets counted, and in the end whoever raises the most money gets the people's choice," said Tina Shaw, Marion County Chamber of Commerce president.

To cast a vote for your favorite couple, click here.