New Car Dealership Opens at University Town Center

A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning for a new car dealership at the University Town Center development in Monongalia County.

The dealership combined Freedom Volkswagon, Freedom Kia and Freedom Ford Lincoln Car Dealership is located just off of the I-79 exit 153 in Granville. The dealership has over 600 cars the lot.

"All of the growth that's happening right now in Morgantown at the University Town Center is just mind blowing, so we're glad we could be one of the first people in with a leap of faith when we started this project two years ago. We're just excited to be here and we look forward to the great things to come in the future," said Michael Wood, owner.

Light refreshments and music were provided for those attending this special occasion and launching of the new site.