UPDATE: 2 Dead After Southern West Virginia Shooting

UPDATE (10/6/17 5:28 p.m.):

Officials said that a 5-year-old girl and her mother are dead. A 7-old-boy has been transported to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the shooter is dead.

ORIGINAL (10/6/17 2:11 p.m.):

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle with Cabell County Sheriff's Department told our sister station, 13 News, that crews are responding to a domestic shooting in Culloden, WV.

The incident occurred in the Benedict Road area around 1:20 p.m.

Officials said that multiple people have died and that children were involved.

According to officials, at least one person has been transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The Cabell County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are responding.

