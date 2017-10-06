UPDATE: 2 Dead After Southern West Virginia Shooting

UPDATE (10/6/17 5:28 p.m.):
Officials said that a 5-year-old girl and her mother are dead. A 7-old-boy has been transported to a nearby hospital and is in grave condition.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the shooter is dead.
ORIGINAL (10/6/17 2:11 p.m.):
Sheriff Chuck Zerkle with Cabell County Sheriff's Department told our sister station, 13 News, that crews are responding to a domestic shooting in Culloden, WV.
The incident occurred in the Benedict Road area around 1:20 p.m.
Officials said that multiple people have died and that children were involved.
According to officials, at least one person has been transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The Cabell County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are responding.
