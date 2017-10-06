5 Women Arrested for Prostitution in Harrison County

Five women were arrested on misdemeanor prostitution charges late Thursday and early Friday in Harrison County.

The FBI conducts Operation Cross Country yearly in an effort to recover underage victims of prostitution, according to the Bridgeport Police Department, and the five arrests were a part of that operation.

Courtney Coleman, 20, Martha Miller, 33, Joeann Ringer, 32, Kayla Thompson, 21, and Angela Tresize, 41, are each charged with prostitution, police said.

Coleman is also charged with obstructing, and Ringer was also served a fugitive warrant.

The five women were arraigned in Harrison County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Donald Kopp Friday morning.

The FBI, the Bridgeport Police Department, and the Greater Harrison Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force worked together to make the arrests.