Maryland Man Dead After I-68 Accident

A Maryland man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning near the state line, according to Maryland State Police.

The accident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 68 near mile marker 2 in Garrett County, police said.

Phillip Mitchell, 28, of Upper Marlboro, Md., was killed when his car struck a tractor trailer.

A tractor trailer, operated by a 58-year-old man from Brown Deer, Wis., was traveling eastbound on I-68. The tractor trailer traveled off of the roadway and into the center median for unknown reasons, police said. The driver was, then, able to regain control of the truck and drive it back onto the roadway.

The driver drove the trailer across I-68 to the right shoulder, but police said the trailer was still partially in the roadway.

As the driver was out of the truck setting up emergency triangles, Mitchell's car struck the trailer and went underneath of it.

When troopers arrived on scene they discovered Mitchell dead inside of the car.

Maryland State Police are investigating.