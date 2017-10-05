Freedom KIA Hosts New Location Grand Opening

Freedom KIA of Clarksburg celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Thursday evening.

It’s located just off the I-79 Saltwell 123 exit. Local city government officials attended the event. Freedom KIA said there new facility is much larger and allows them to better server their customers.

“This Location is much easier to get to, we’re directly right of the interstate so we’re easy to see and easy to get to,” said Jacci Maier, customer relations manager spokesperson of Freedom Automotive Group.

Maier said with the new expanded location they’ve taken on more automotive technicians expanding their service department.