Clarksburg City Council Discusses ‘Drug House’ Ordinance at Length

Clarksburg City Council held a first reading of an ordinance creating a crime free rental housing and rental housing registration program.

City Manager, Martin Howe, says other cities in West Virginia have similar ordinances and said this ordinance will help landlords and police fight the war on drugs. Council passed the first reading of the “Drug House” ordinance Thursday. Initially a motion was made to pass with amendments. Mayor Cathy Goings said a special work session could be called to clean up the ordinances language at a later time.

“I am the youngest person here that spoke to council, no one my age wants to be here, no one wants to be in Clarksburg, and that’s sad. It’s sad and we need to do something to turn that around. I live there I see it (drug problems), I call it in. It has to be the community coming out and not being afraid to get out of your homes and say listen you’re not welcome here no more,” said Elizabeth Koerber, a Clarksburg home owner.

The city's demolition program is still ongoing to remove unsafe blighted homes to help protect its citizens. The city says it is doing what it can to fight the drug problem.

“I know there are some individuals that are not happy with this but quite frankly we’re at a point where we have got to do something, and if they don’t like the drug ordinance then they’ll just have to live with it, because we can no longer keep doing what we’re doing here in this city. And so this drug ordinance will give us another tool to eradicate the drug problem we have in our community,” said Goings.