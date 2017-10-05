Kroger Employees Picket for Better Wages and Benefits

On Thursday afternoon, employees from Kroger stores throughout the area rallied for a fair contract.

Over 50 picketers gathered outside of the Patteson Drive Kroger.

These employees are hoping to negotiate for better wages and benefits.

Those picketing are union members of UFCW Local 400.

The current contracts for the employees will expire on October 7.

"I Hope that we can come to an agreement that our healthcare is not jeopardized and that we have an adequate wage to provide for our families, husbands, wives, children," said Caroline Taylor, Kroger employee.

Picketers held signs that read 'Better staffing makes better customer service a piece of cake,' while passing out cupcakes to customers entering and exiting the store.