Empty Bowls Monongalia Holds Kick Off Reception

Thursday evening, the kick-off reception for Empty Bowls Monongalia 2018 was held at the Mon Health Conference Center.

Empty Bowls Monongalia is an organization that helps to combat food insecurity in Monongalia County.

The program was able to distribute $120,000 to 22 agencies throughout the county last year.

The kick-off reception gathered all of the agencies supported and acknowledged everything they do for the community.

"They do so much. While we help support them with funds, they're really the ones with boots on the ground. They're the ones that interact on a daily basis with the food insecure community," said Mike Miller, Co- President of Empty Bowls Monongalia.

This year's goal is to raise $180,000.

The Empty Bowls Monongalia Luncheon will be held on February 24, 2018.

Plans are to also hold another major fundraising event in addition to the soup and bread luncheon held every year.

The 'Empty Bowls Spring Gala' will be held in June of 2018.