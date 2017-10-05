Morgantown Lyft Driver Appear in Court for Sexual Assault Charge

A Morgantown Lyft driver appeared in court Thursday morning on a sexual assault charge.

Ademola Ajibade, 37, is accused of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old female passenger on September 16, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

According to deputies, Ajibade was driving the victim home when he stopped around midnight at a location in Monongalia County and had sexual intercourse with her while she was physically helpless.

Ajibade appeared in front of Monongalia County Magistrate James Nabors Thursday on a second-degree sexual assault charge. Nabors determined there was probable cause, so the case will now go to the grand jury.

A sexual assault kit was completed on the victim the day following the assault, but it has yet to be tested for DNA evidence. Ajibade's vehicle was examined after his arrest on September 20, but no DNA evidence was found, according to testimony.

It was also noted in court Thursday that the trip took 55 minutes, but it was only a three- to four-mile trip to the victim's home.