Bridgeport High School Graduate Writes Musical Based on Coal Mining Industry

West Virginia is known for its coal mining history, but there are several untold stories.

A Harrison County native and actress is putting her musical abilities to the test to tell the story of a miner who played an important role in the state's history.

"I love West Virginia," said Daybreak co-creator Maggie Ludwig. "I grew up here, family is from here. This is home."



For Maggie Ludwig, performing is in her blood. She began acting from a young age. Ludwig starred in several musicals at Bridgeport High School.

She graduated in May from Ball State University with a degree in musical theatre.



"I was going to these call backs and reading shows for classes," said Ludwig. "Here were so many roles for men and there are so many more women in theatre than men. this makes no sense."



A idea from a professor motivated Maggie to write a musical with her fellow Ball State graduate Kristina Bryan.



"We knew that if it took place in West Virginia we could go more bluegrassy and she loves bluegrass so for me a lot of it was I knew Maggie could excel in this," said Bryan.



The two settled on telling a story loosely based on Barbara Burns.



"She was one of the first female co-miners in West Virginia," said Ludwig. "And she ended up going through this legendary lawsuit. It lasted 13 years. And she eventually won. And it was about sexual harassment in the workplace."

Right now the musical, titled Daybreak, focuses on Dawn and her daughter Ash.



So far the story features eight to 12 characters with 10 songs.



"I'll play something and she'll be like I like that and she'll write some lyrics and we'll figure it out together. we often talk about what we want the scene to be leading into the song. We'll write the song and the scene kind of around it," said Ludwig.



"Maggie and Kristina plan to have the first draft of the musical ready by the spring," said WBOY anchor Gretchen Ross. "From there submit it to different workshops and theatre festivals and eventually Broadway."



"I hope it resonates with a couple of random people," said Bryan. "A lot of what we're writing is more subtle harassment. My hope is it's a light bulb moment for them, oh that's not ok."



"They successfully changed the course of life for women in West Virginia but also workers in general," said Ludwig.