City Of Clarksburg Employees Finish 9 Week Wellness Program

Walking on your lunch break, taking the stairs or swapping soda for water are examples of bite sized goals and a group of city employees put those goals to the test over the last 9 weeks.

Healthy Harrison challenged Clarksburg City employees to incorporate two small bite sized goals into their daily lives. The mayor of Clarksburg said learning to make healthier choices helped her stick to the program.

"Two of my bite sized goals were to increase my fruit cause I don't always do real well with eating fruit. I do well with my vegetables but not my fruit and then my other bite-sized goal was to increase my walking activity. I don't always have the opportunity to get out and exercise but I make an effort now to take the stairs instead of the elevator," said Mayor Cathy Goings.

Hitting the ground running or walking, Healthy Harrison encouraged employees to put in 10,000 steps a day and some employees even included the littlest members of their family, inspiring them to reach goals.

"The question is whether we are rewarding participation and we are not. Today we are recognizing the effort of all 49 participants in successfully completing one of the bite sized goals and in the process of accomplishing their bite sized goals they have created new habits," said John Paul Nardelli, executive director of Healthy Harrison.

Think your workplace is in need of Healthy Harrison's Wellness program?

"If you are interested in the workplace wellness program then just hang tight. We are going to do a full evaluation and debrief of the program and tweak anything that we can improve on and hopefully offer this to the county and the state in the future," explained Nardelli.