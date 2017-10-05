Highland-Clarksburg Hospital Hosts First Fall Conference

Highland-Clarksburg Hospital held its first fall conference Thursday afternoon.

The hospital was a continuing education opportunity for social workers, nurses, therapists and other health care professionals. More than 40 professionals attended the conference.

Organizers said they host the conference to be able to offer resources and training to the community.

"We are finishing up our first annual fall conference. The one in the spring will be our second so we are really excited about that and it seems like every time we hold one we learn something new about what we can do to offer more resources to the community," said Valerie Hutson, Clinical Services Coordinator.

Participants listened to a speaker that provided tips for teen counseling.