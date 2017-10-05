Boeing to Acquire Aurora Flight Services

Combining resources is the thought behind one recent acquisition.

Aurora Flight Sciences in Bridgeport released in a statement on Thursday that it is being acquired by Boeing.

Aurora currently has more than 120 employees at the location in Bridgeport. Management said that it does not anticipate any changes in employment with the acquisition but instead said that Boeing's global capabilities gives them hope for growth.

"Boeing has chosen Aurora for our ability to design and manufacture autonomous vehicles so I think combining our resources along with their ability to reach the global markets will help a lot of opportunities grow and even capture new things that we don't even know about yet," said Eric Thompson, Aurora General Manager.

Carbon printing is just one of the manufacturing resources that Aurora management said they will use under Boeing.