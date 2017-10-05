Fairmont Catholic Hosts Annual Arts Festival

One local school took a break from core subjects like math and reading to engage in an arts festival.

Thursday, Fairmont Catholic held their 7 Annual Arts Festival.

Local artists were invited to the school to teach students everything from music to dance to quilting.

School administrators said they want students to engage with different art forms in a hands-on way.

"And to connect to all the different arts. We can't necessarily do that always in the classroom and we want to benefit from the richness that we have in the community of people who are able to teach us about the arts.," said Cynthia Garcia, Fairmont Catholic teacher.

All students, from kindergarten to eighth grade, participated.