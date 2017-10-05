CEOS Hold Annual Conference In Lewis County

Almost 200 people spent their week at Jackson's Mill for the annual state CEOS conference.

Conference attendees had the chance to take classes on topics ranging from arts and crafts to computer literacy.

Organizers said that while the mission of the organization has not changed, their methods are adapting to a modern world.

"It's all relevant to what we're doing today, and these folks that come here can take it back to their counties and then have training sessions in their local clubs or on the county level even. So that's kind of the purpose of the state conference," said WV CEOS President Helen McClain.

The conference wrapped up this afternoon after offering classes all week long.