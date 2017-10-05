Fall Fire Safety Tips

Fires can break out during any season, but they are a lot more common in the fall because of the dry weather.

Just Wednesday night the Grafton fire department responded to a brush fire caused by railroad sparks created by a train passing through.

"Drier conditions at this point in time due to the weather. Brush fires are a problem. Right now in Grant County, they have a wild fire. We actually had one last night," said Ryan Roberts, Grafton deputy fire chief.

So do what you can to prevent fires caused by dry weather.

"Watch burning candles, watch open flames with fire places or wood burners. Just be causations, know what you're doing before you do it and be careful and think," Roberts said.

As a precaution, outdoor burning hours are heavily restricted during this time of year.

"Right now we're in fall burn season from October 1 to December 31. There's no outdoor burning between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can burn in the evening from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.," Roberts said. "And it's only natural vegetation, leaves, tree limbs, so forth."

But fall fires don't just start outside, it's important to use caution in your home as well.

"And also with it getting colder, people need to make sure they're cleaning their flues and checking their furnaces and so forth to make sure we don't have a fire. And everything is good and clean and ready for winter."