Lena Lunsford Conaway Returns to Lewis County Court

A former Lewis County resident charged in the death of her child appeared in court Thursday afternoon.



Lena Lunsford Conaway appeared before Circuit Judge Jacob Reger in Weston for a pre-trial hearing. But prosecutors asked for another continuation in the case, a motion that the defense agreed to.



Conaway's attorneys said there's hundreds of hours of interviews to watch, and neither side has had enough time to assess it all.



Conaway's trial has been set for February, but her lawyers say they expect to file a motion for a change of venue before the end of the year.