Local Grandmother Says a Picture Says a Thousand Words After the Las Vegas Shooting

The aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting reaches far and wide, even to communities in North Central West Virginia.

One Bridgeport resident and grandmother, Sherry Rieser, said most of her heart is in Las Vegas. Three of her four children live in Las Vegas and one of her daughters is married to a Clark County first responder that was on-call the night of the shooting.

Rieser's daughter sent a picture of a father reuniting with his children after a tragedy that shook our country.

Rieser explains what the photo means to her.

"I look at that picture and I see the little eyes is a five year old that wants to be a policeman so he can protect people and the other one is Nolan and he is seven and I just see the future and that we need to embrace the future," said Sherry Rieser, grandmother.

Rieser's daughter said the families of first responders are often left waiting while their loved ones are on duty.