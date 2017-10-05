33rd Annual Apple Butter Festival Kicks Off in Salem - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

33rd Annual Apple Butter Festival Kicks Off in Salem

By Sarah Collins, Web Producer
The smell of wood fire and apple butter has started filling the streets of Salem.

The 33rd annual apple butter festival kicked off Thursday.

The fun includes live entertainment, food, a car show, petting zoo, greased pig contest, a parade and fireworks.

Admission and all entertainment is free. The festival runs through Sunday.

For more information, visit www.salemapplebutterfestival.com.

