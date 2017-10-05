Handicap Accessible Fishing Pier

West Virginia is known for its beautiful terrain and outdoor activities.

And the Marion County Commission is making it easier for handicapped West Virginians to participate in one of those activities: fishing.

The new handicap accessible pier at Palatine Park in Fairmont includes a side rail ramp along with other features to make fishing easier for those in a wheelchair.

Commissioners said the pier is geared toward multiple groups including disabled veterans and children.

"The Disability Action Center here in Marion County. A lot of kids that have special needs that could use this facility to fish. It's a nice thing for them to be able to get outside, get some fresh air and do something that's fun," said Rand Elliott, Marion County Commission.

Officials said they're hoping the project will be completed before the fall season ends.