SIU Athletes Give Back to Community

Salem International University athletes spent the day giving back to their community.



The City of Salem and the Salem Chamber of Commerce organized a community service day.



Athletes went to needy homes performing services like raking leaves, pulling weeds, general maintenance and painting.



"We picked 15 individual houses that really need help when people that can't do it themselves so we as young adults want to step out and really help the community show like hey we're here not only for school but to show that we care where we are at," said Christy Gonzalez, SIU woman's basketball player.



The community service day was part of the university's homecoming week.