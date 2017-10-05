UHS to Hold Annual Showcase of Bands

The University High School Band is hard at work preparing for their upcoming showcase.

The 4th annual Showcase of Bands will be held on Monday, October 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the UHS Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium.

Nine bands from the area will participate including Morgantown High School, North Marion, Fairmont Senior, Clay-Battelle, Buckhannon-Upshur, Mountaineer Middle School and Fairmont State University.

Money raised at the event will help fund the band’s trip to perform in Nashville next spring.

“We will have the bands cliniced by professors from Vanderbilt University,” said Director of Bands Mark Palmer. “The last time we went down there, four years ago, we played at BB King’s House of Blues. We had our jazz band do that. We may very well do that again. We’ll do a Grand Ole Opry show. There’s a lot of musical opportunities for the kids to participate in.”

Tickets are $7 and are available at the gate only. Children under five are free. Gates open at 6 p.m. The rain date for the event is Wednesday, October 11.

“It’s always good to expose them to things that are outside their comfort zone,” Palmer said. “Anything you can do like that I think benefits the kids in the long term both musically and culturally and in a lot of different ways educationally.”

This year the UHS marching band is doing a spy themed show for their performance.

“We are doing ‘Mission Impossible’. We are doing the theme from ‘Austin Powers’, the theme from ‘Get Smart’ and the theme from ‘Live and Let Die’ one of the James Bond movies,” said Palmer.