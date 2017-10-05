Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Hosts Small Business Expert

The Barbour County Chamber of Commerce invited the US Small Business Administration’s Economic Development Specialist Larry Batten to advise businesses on how to protect their assets.

Batten taught owners how to identify and deal with problems which could threaten business success. The workshop is designed to keep small businesses open and ensure it is prepared for any eventuality.

“It’s important for Barbour County and any business in West Virginia simply because most businesses do not reopen after a certain type of event. So, if you plan, come up with a mitigation plan, how you’re going to get back in business quickly, it ensures the success of your business,” said Batten.

Batten taught participants about internal and external risk factors, warning signs to watch for, and how to create a risk management plan.