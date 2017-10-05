Randolph County Board of Education Discusses School Upgrades

The Randolph County Board of Education discussed possible improvements to one Randolph County school during Tuesday’s meeting.

Coalton Elementary School was built in 1934 and since has not been retrofitted with air conditioning units. Randolph County Schools Superintendent Gabe Devono says he hopes to receive more than $300,000 to add air conditioning units and potentially new heating.

“There’s individual units that can go into the classrooms which a lot of people are starting to use now, and for the classrooms that are joined together that one unit can air-condition both classrooms which will be less money and if there’s any money left over we will look at the heat,” said Devono.

Superintendent Devono said the improvements are much needed and contractors for the project are being sought out for the project. The school will remain open during the renovations.