Students Enjoy the Mountain State Forest Festival

Randolph County School students visited the City Park in Elkins to participate in Kids Day at the Park at the 81st annual Mountain State Forest Festival.

The day was filled with educational exhibits, reenactments, bounce houses and face painting. With school canceled for the county on Friday, students got a preview of all the activity going on downtown before the weekend started.

“We’re talking about bats and bat conservation and we’re focused mainly on local bats, native bats to West Virginia—well, native to the Appalachians—because we have a lot of conservation issues going on with them, and we want everyone to be aware. Everybody seems to be very positive and has a fair, good body of knowledge already,” said Leslie Sturges, president of the Save the Lucy Campaign.

The queen’s coronation will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at Davis and Elkins College, and the grand feature parade will be rolling into town Saturday at 1 p.m.