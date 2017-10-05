Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Nutter Fort Lifted

UPDATE (10/8/17 11:35 a.m.):

The Town of Nutter Fort has lifted this Boil Water Advisory.

ORIGINAL (10/5/17 4:19 p.m.):



The Town of Nutter Fort has issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Harrison County.

Customers that live between 600-1000 blocks of Illinois Avenue, on Jacobs Street, Bryan Street and Elkins Street are asked to boil their water.

Please call 304-622-7713 with any questions or concerns.