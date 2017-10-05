Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Nutter Fort

The Town of Nutter Fort has issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Harrison County.
Customers that live between 600-1000 blocks of Illinois Avenue, on Jacobs Street, Bryan Street and Elkins Street are asked to boil their water.
Please call 304-622-7713 with any questions or concerns.
