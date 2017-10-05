Ohio Man Charged with Robbery and Grand Larceny

A man indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in Marion County had a hearing Thursday in Lewis County.

Ryan Hubbs, 34, of Ohio, was charged with first-degree robbery and grand larceny.

Hubbs was accused of taking a car at gunpoint in Lewis County, driving to Marion County and colliding with a vehicle near the Middletown Mall.

David Glasscock, 64, and Sandra Glasscock, 65, died in that incident last October.

Hubbs turned down a plea deal in Lewis County for second-degree robbery.

Hubbs also asked for a new attorney because he didn't believe all the evidence was being fairly presented in his case.

Circuit Judge Jacob Reger denied the request. Judge Reger said he assigned Hubbs the lawyer that he did because of his courtroom experience.

Hubbs will face trial later this month.