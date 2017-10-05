Boil Water Advisory Issued for Part of Taylor County

Southwestern Water PSD of Flemington issued a Boil Water Advisory for part of Taylor County.
Customers in Gated Addition, Aster, Galloway and Brownton areas are asked to boil their water for 24 hours.
Only customers that have experienced a water outage over the last 12 hours are asked to boil their water.
