Man Arrested After Deputies Find Automatic Weapons, 900+ Rounds of Ammo in TN Traffic Stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a Johnson City man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding on Old Jonesborough Highway on Monday.

According to a WCSO news release, deputies saw Scott A. Edmisten, 43, speeding on Old Jonesborough Highway and the deputy initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped around a half a mile later.

During the stop, deputies learned that Edmisten’s license was suspended for failure to appear in court and he was arrested.

According to the release, deputies found a loaded .357 magnum, a loaded .45 semi automatic, a full automatic AR rifle in .223 caliber, 1 full automatic AR rifle in .308 caliber, over 900 rounds of ammunition, as well as survival equipment.

Monday afternoon Sheriff Ed Graybeal said every clip and gun deputies recovered in the vehicle, was loaded.

“Everything this young man had was loaded, everything was ready to go…the guys this morning, it took probably two hours to count all of it, to find all of it, to make sure how much he had, so 900 rounds of ammunition on your person, is a lot….two of the rifles were fully automatic, and he didn’t have permits for those, matter of fact he had actually made those rifles fully automatic himself,” Graybeal said.

Deputies said neither of the full automatic rifles were registered, and neither had serial numbers.

Along with the weapons and ammunition, Sheriff Graybeal said they also recovered survival gear, things like hatchets, knives, and a fire starter.

‘If you get somebody that’s hunting, they will have some survival gear with them and their guns, but I’ve never met a hunter that had 900 rounds of ammo with it, and all these guns, plus survival gear,” Graybeal said.

While at the detention center, Edmisten reportedly made threats toward the arresting officers and staff members, and allegedly lunged toward investigators who tried to interview him.

Edmisten was charged with speeding, felony evading and possession of prohibited weapons.

He was arraigned in Sessions Court and is currently being held without bond.

Graybeal also told us when we sat down with him Monday afternoon that this was the biggest weapons and ammunition bust his department has ever made in a single traffic stop.

He added that given what’s unfolding in Las Vegas, he is thankful they were able to get these weapons, and ammunition off the street.

“I think it was a splendid traffic stop, especially after what happened in Las Vegas, whether this guy had any intentions of anything or not, I don’t know, but he was ready for something, every clip was loaded, every gun was loaded, everything was loaded that he had with him…when you get somebody that’s running 55 in a 30, and then 80mph and doesn’t want to stop for the police after they activate all of their gear, and have all this stuff with them, it throws a lot of things into your mind about why, and that’s why we gotta find out what we need to know,” Graybeal said.

According to the release, investigators are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who have been called in due to the unregistered machine guns.