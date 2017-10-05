Mercer County Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Mercer County Deputies are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday, October 4 in Bluefield.

Deputies told our sister station, 59News, Isabella Lavender was last seen getting into a four-door red car driven by a male with blonde hair named Simon. Deputies believe they are heading to Louisiana. It's unclear at this hour if Lavender knows the man.

Lavender is described at 5'5" and weighs 155 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and her ears are pierced.

If you have any information on where Lavender may be, you are asked to call 911.

