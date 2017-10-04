2 Men Arrested In Morgantown On Burglary Charges

Morgantown Police arrested two men burglary charges on Wednesday.

According to police, around 12:18 p.m. officers responded to a report a broken window with suspects possibly inside of a residence on Grant Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene Tyree Jones, 31, of Morgantown and Brendon Marcelleous , 23, of Detroit attempted to flee the area running between apartments in the Sunnyside area.

Officers caught Jones and Marcelleous near Beach Avenue and Fifth Street.

Jones and Marcelleous were found to be in possession of the items stolen from the residence.

Both men are charged with daytime burglary and are currently in the North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.