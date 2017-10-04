WV EMS Coalition Host Legislative Roundtable Discussion

Emergency Medical Service personnel from across West Virginia gathered with state leaders at Lakeview Golf Resort in Morgantown discussing concerns.

First responders were able to discuss issues Wednesday that they are facing with their state leaders. Legislatures said they are taking a hard look at the problems first responders are facing. The West Virginia State Emergency Medical Services Coalition hopes the discussion is a step forward in providing support for first responders.

“EMS is struggling financially as a whole across the state. There is a lot of demands on us, we’ve got an aging population that’s needing more and more health care. The Drug epidemic really hits EMS hard in the first responders as a whole because they’re having to respond to more and more overdoses,” said Chris Hall, Executive Director of the WV EMS Coalition.

West Virginia EMS Coalition says the state does not support EMS like our neighboring states do in terms of a permanent stream of financial support. The discussion is part of three-day roundtable discussion about issues ranging from substance abuse to soft tissue trauma.