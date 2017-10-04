Listen to Ep. 7 of the Road to Wheeling Podcast

It's never too early to talk about the playoffs.

As we approach Week 7, some playoff hopefuls have already reached "do or die" time. For others, more wins will lead to home-field advantage. Nick Farrell and Dave Stingo forecast the playoff field in the latest episode of the Road to Wheeling podcast.

Jason Dumas (WDVM) and Norman Seawright (WOWK) also join the podcast this week for updates on the top teams in the east and the south.

Dave makes his picks, coming off another successful week (9-1 in Week 6, 46-14 this season).

Download and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, or stream the episode below: