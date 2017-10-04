Morgantown Students Participate in 4-H National Youth Science Day

Students both locally and across the country participated in 4-H’s National Youth Science Day on Wednesday.

It’s just one of many activities for National 4-H Week.

All schools participating in the day completed the same activity called “incredible wearables”.

“There’s lots of youth throughout the nation doing what we’re doing,” said WVU 4-H Extension Agent Becca Fint-Clark. “Typically the science experiment focuses on something that kids are really interested in.”

Students at South Middle School learned how wearable technology, like fitness trackers, work and built paper circuits.

WVU Extension Service is taking the program to schools across Monongalia County all week.

“Our students said ‘I hope this activity never ends’ and so to me that means a lot,” Fint-Clark said. “It means they’re enjoying what we’re bringing to them. It’s always great. We always do hands-on activities, which really makes them engaged and really excited about it.”

U.S. Cellular partners with 4-H to make the week happen nationally and local representatives were on hand to help these students make sure their circuits lit up.