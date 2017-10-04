Honda Athlete of the Week: Liberty's MaKatlyn Tucker

When the rest of the team is done for the day, MaKatlyn Tucker keeps practicing.

That’s how she’s developed the skill to become one of the area’s top goalscorers.

“I’ve been taking it very seriously," said Tucker, a senior forward. "I’ve been playing since I’ve been 9 or 10 years old I believe. I play club soccer, so there’s a lot of work put in.”

That year-round commitment, is paying off. In a match against Lewis County earlier this season, Tucker scored her 100th goal for Liberty. After scoring twice Tuesday at Preston, Tucker pushed her career tally to 112, netting her 14th and 15th goals of the season.

First-year head coach Donnie Shanholtz says Tucker has an uncanny way of finding space. The finishing comes naturally.

“She works at it. She works very hard in practice," said Shanholtz. “She has that knack to want it herself. She can have someone two times her size going up against her, and she always seems to be able to stay on her feet, take that contact and still work through it.”

Tucker says her teammates make her job simple by setting her up for easy goals. Shanholtz says that’s been the team’s biggest improvement from last season.

Even though she’s past the century mark, Tucker still has lofty goals. She wants to play college soccer. Right now, that’s secondary to goals she has set with her teammates.

They want to prove last year wasn’t a fluke. They want to return to states.

“We’re set to a goal," said Tucker. "We know what we want to do. We get it done. We have a lot of faith in ourselves, and I know coach Donnie does too.”