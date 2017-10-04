2 West Virginia Men Sentenced for Mail Fraud

Acting United States Attorney Betsey Steinfeld sentenced two men Wednesday for mail fraud.

Dallas Lewis, 55, of Clarksburg, and Charles Bonner, 34, of Morgantown pleaded guilty to mail fraud charges on October 4.

Lewis was sentenced to 92 months incarceration while Bonner was sentenced to 27 month.

Lewis pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud in May for crimes that happened between January 2012 and August 2014 in Taylor, Harrison and Marion counties. Lewis admitted to conspiring with others to file false insurance claims from staged motor vehicle accidents. Lewis would then receive a portion of the insurance settlement in each filing. Lewis was ordered to pay $290,320.90 in restitution.

Bonner pled guilty to one county of mail fraud in May. Bonner also admitted to taking part in a staged vehicle accident in January 2012 in Harrison County. Bonner faked injuries from the said accident and filed a false insurance claim, which he, along with others, received an insurance settlement of approximately $101,500. Bonner admitted to procuring an insurance settlement check in someone else's name in the amount of $46,500 as well. Bonner was ordered to pay $152,603.64 in restitution.



Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia Insurance Commission Office of Inspector General and the United States Postal Inspection Service investigated.



Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.