Bridgeport's Williams Wins State Golf Title

After rounds of 70 and 76 at the state golf tournament, Mason Williams beat the Class AA field to win the title.
Buckhannon-Upshur's Christian McKisic, the reigning low medalist in Class AAA, finished fourth overall. He shot an 80 on the second day.
Fairmont Senior finished second overall in the Class AA team competition. The Polar Bears edged Bridgeport by three strokes, but couldn't catch overall champ Wyoming East.
Full team results below:
CLASS AAA
Washington 240-227---467
Chris Neighbors NC-79--NC
Christian Boyd 75-69--144
Gavin Bonievich 85-83--168
Mason Kidwell 80-79--159
Tanner Elliott 87-NC--NC
Cabell Midland 241-248---489
Andy Michael 79-83--162
Josef Dransfeld 74-74--148
Peyton Weekly 91-NC--NC
Taylor Napier NC-91--NC
Zach Sarver 88-93--181
George Washington 243-251---494
Colt Gillispie 84-90--174
John Logan Taylor 90-86--176
Joseph Kalaskey 81-81--162
Torren Kalaskey 78-84--162
Parkersburg 255-241---496
Carter Stone NC-92--NC
Dylan Shaver 104-NC--NC
Garrett Ballway 87-77--164
Isaac Prine 74-76--150
Trey Rossana 94-88--182
Wheeling Park 246-257---503
Dorothy Romanek 81-90--171
Jacob Nickell 78-78--156
James Salvatori NC-91--NC
Lydia Simon NC-89--NC
Noah Sieverston 87-NC--NC
Ryan Payne 91-NC--NC
Brooke 245-271---516
Evan Cuomo 85-93--178
Justin Pennybacker NC-107--NC
Justin Shelton 93-NC--NC
Michael Spitak 83-97--180
Ryan Bilby 77-81--158
Woodrow Wilson 259-258---517
Chase Childress 90-94--184
Jackson Hill 79-76--155
Jarrett Childress 94-88--182
Mary Denny 90-NC--NC
8 Hedgesville 253-271---524
Camden Rebuck 82-89--171
Donnie Poole 106-99--205
Joey Arndt 93-97--190
John Francisco 78-85--163
CLASS AA
Wyoming East 236-253---489
Ethan Bradford 83-89--172
Matt Caldwell 94-102--196
Michael Growe 77-83--160
Patrick Smith 76-81--157
Fairmont Senior 258-242---500
Clark Craig 89-75--164
Drew Sivak 89-87--176
Gannon Satterfield 100-NC--NC
Nicky Moroose 80-80--160
Zack Morgan NC-92--NC
Bridgeport 248-255---503
Braden Lesher 87-89--176
Mason Williams 70-76--146
Matthew Aman 91-90--181
Trevor Pandher 105-98--203
Chapmanville 262-250---512
Austin Bledsoe 79-84--163
Braden Dickerson 85-81--166
JD Ferrell 99-106--205
Reed Dingess 98-85--183
Westside 257-260---517
Caleb Cook 88-83--171
Cody Short 89-93--182
Dawson Browning 80-84--164
MaKenzie Browning 101-119--220
Poca 278-275---553
Isaac Neal 98-97--195
Jacob Blizzard 106-98--204
Mitch Hoffman 76-80--156
Trent Covert 104-102--206
Lewis County 266-294---560
Ayden Wyckoff 85-85--170
Haley Smith 115-NC--NC
Hunter Skinner 87-88--175
Kole Bozic 94-121--215
Ryanne Garrett NC-125--NC
East Fairmont 275-287---562
Gage Nicholson 101-NC--NC
Jacob Schmidt 87-91--178
Kason Westfall NC-105--NC
Lane Flint 97-107--204
Noah Carvillano 91-91--182
CLASS A
Ravenswood 253-243---496
Alex Easthom 81-73--154
Carson Fox 79-80--159
Ciah Kennedy 93-90--183
Gavin Fox 99-92--191
Madonna 258-255---513
Chad Durante 96-NC--NC
Dom Mazur NC-128--NC
Howie Peterson 67-74--141
Hunter Sistilli 95-84--179
Tony Sellitti 99-97--196
Charleston Catholic 261-255---516
Alexander Giatras 91-89--180
Jack Cimino 94-92--186
Nate Detemple 85-77--162
Wilson Meeks 85-89--174
Wheeling Central 259-281---540
Derrick Harrison 84-96--180
JC Maxwell 84-89--173
Matt Mazur 96-97--193
Zach Mazur 91-96--187
St. Joseph 276-268---544
Chase Coughenour 103-92--195
Deuce Vance 97-89--186
Fuzzy Vance 88-89--177
Nate Hugh 91-90--181
Summers County 287-279---566
Ashton Bennett 100-94--194
Jamison Hamm 88-94--182
Nathan Wykle 101-109--210
Samuel Wykle 99-91--190
Tucker County 297-294---591
Carleigh Bolyard 100-100--200
Connor Nestor 99-97--196
Easton Snyder 98-98--196
Holden Young NC-99--NC
Myles Paush 113-NC--NC
Trinity 314-295---609
Blake Wolfe 111-121--232
Bristan Bennett 118-100--218
Caleb Jenkins 100-100--200
Mark Spruill 103-95--198
