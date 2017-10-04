Bridgeport's Williams Wins State Golf Title

After rounds of 70 and 76 at the state golf tournament, Mason Williams beat the Class AA field to win the title.

Buckhannon-Upshur's Christian McKisic, the reigning low medalist in Class AAA, finished fourth overall. He shot an 80 on the second day.

Fairmont Senior finished second overall in the Class AA team competition. The Polar Bears edged Bridgeport by three strokes, but couldn't catch overall champ Wyoming East.

Full team results below:

CLASS AAA

Washington 240-227---467

Chris Neighbors NC-79--NC

Christian Boyd 75-69--144

Gavin Bonievich 85-83--168

Mason Kidwell 80-79--159

Tanner Elliott 87-NC--NC



Cabell Midland 241-248---489

Andy Michael 79-83--162

Josef Dransfeld 74-74--148

Peyton Weekly 91-NC--NC

Taylor Napier NC-91--NC

Zach Sarver 88-93--181



George Washington 243-251---494

Colt Gillispie 84-90--174

John Logan Taylor 90-86--176

Joseph Kalaskey 81-81--162

Torren Kalaskey 78-84--162



Parkersburg 255-241---496

Carter Stone NC-92--NC

Dylan Shaver 104-NC--NC

Garrett Ballway 87-77--164

Isaac Prine 74-76--150

Trey Rossana 94-88--182



Wheeling Park 246-257---503

Dorothy Romanek 81-90--171

Jacob Nickell 78-78--156

James Salvatori NC-91--NC

Lydia Simon NC-89--NC

Noah Sieverston 87-NC--NC

Ryan Payne 91-NC--NC



Brooke 245-271---516

Evan Cuomo 85-93--178

Justin Pennybacker NC-107--NC

Justin Shelton 93-NC--NC

Michael Spitak 83-97--180

Ryan Bilby 77-81--158



Woodrow Wilson 259-258---517

Chase Childress 90-94--184

Jackson Hill 79-76--155

Jarrett Childress 94-88--182

Mary Denny 90-NC--NC



8 Hedgesville 253-271---524

Camden Rebuck 82-89--171

Donnie Poole 106-99--205

Joey Arndt 93-97--190

John Francisco 78-85--163

CLASS AA

Wyoming East 236-253---489

Ethan Bradford 83-89--172

Matt Caldwell 94-102--196

Michael Growe 77-83--160

Patrick Smith 76-81--157



Fairmont Senior 258-242---500

Clark Craig 89-75--164

Drew Sivak 89-87--176

Gannon Satterfield 100-NC--NC

Nicky Moroose 80-80--160

Zack Morgan NC-92--NC



Bridgeport 248-255---503

Braden Lesher 87-89--176

Mason Williams 70-76--146

Matthew Aman 91-90--181

Trevor Pandher 105-98--203



Chapmanville 262-250---512

Austin Bledsoe 79-84--163

Braden Dickerson 85-81--166

JD Ferrell 99-106--205

Reed Dingess 98-85--183



Westside 257-260---517

Caleb Cook 88-83--171

Cody Short 89-93--182

Dawson Browning 80-84--164

MaKenzie Browning 101-119--220



Poca 278-275---553

Isaac Neal 98-97--195

Jacob Blizzard 106-98--204

Mitch Hoffman 76-80--156

Trent Covert 104-102--206



Lewis County 266-294---560

Ayden Wyckoff 85-85--170

Haley Smith 115-NC--NC

Hunter Skinner 87-88--175

Kole Bozic 94-121--215

Ryanne Garrett NC-125--NC



East Fairmont 275-287---562

Gage Nicholson 101-NC--NC

Jacob Schmidt 87-91--178

Kason Westfall NC-105--NC

Lane Flint 97-107--204

Noah Carvillano 91-91--182

CLASS A

Ravenswood 253-243---496

Alex Easthom 81-73--154

Carson Fox 79-80--159

Ciah Kennedy 93-90--183

Gavin Fox 99-92--191



Madonna 258-255---513

Chad Durante 96-NC--NC

Dom Mazur NC-128--NC

Howie Peterson 67-74--141

Hunter Sistilli 95-84--179

Tony Sellitti 99-97--196



Charleston Catholic 261-255---516

Alexander Giatras 91-89--180

Jack Cimino 94-92--186

Nate Detemple 85-77--162

Wilson Meeks 85-89--174



Wheeling Central 259-281---540

Derrick Harrison 84-96--180

JC Maxwell 84-89--173

Matt Mazur 96-97--193

Zach Mazur 91-96--187



St. Joseph 276-268---544

Chase Coughenour 103-92--195

Deuce Vance 97-89--186

Fuzzy Vance 88-89--177

Nate Hugh 91-90--181



Summers County 287-279---566

Ashton Bennett 100-94--194

Jamison Hamm 88-94--182

Nathan Wykle 101-109--210

Samuel Wykle 99-91--190



Tucker County 297-294---591

Carleigh Bolyard 100-100--200

Connor Nestor 99-97--196

Easton Snyder 98-98--196

Holden Young NC-99--NC

Myles Paush 113-NC--NC



Trinity 314-295---609

Blake Wolfe 111-121--232

Bristan Bennett 118-100--218

Caleb Jenkins 100-100--200

Mark Spruill 103-95--198