Salvation Army Holds Angel Tree Sign-Ups

The Salvation Army is helping local parents get Christmas gifts for their children.

Their Angel Tree program benefits low-income families for children 13 and under.

Parents should bring a photo I.D., proof of guardianship, proof of Marion County residency and proof of household income for the last 30 days.

In the coming weeks, community members will have the opportunity to adopt one of the Angel Tree children and purchase their gifts.

"Because a lot of times parents are barely making ends meet. Especially our single parents. And you know I hate to see their children suffer because they're doing the best that they can. It's a help to them while they're trying to make ends meet or get back on their feet," Heather Hawkins, Salvation Army Marion County director.

Sign-ups are taking place at Gateway United Methodist in Fairmont through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.