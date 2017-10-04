October: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic violent is a problem that affects all races and socio-economic levels.

Wednesday morning the Marion County Commission declared October to be Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Representatives from Hope, Inc., a task force on domestic violence, accepted the award.

"Awareness leads to prevention and that's our main goal. So the more we can get our message out there, hopefully people will know that we're here, the services we provide and hopefully we can help save some people," said Ashley Hawkins, Hope, Inc. children's case manger.

To learn more about Hope, Inc., click here.