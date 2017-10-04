Harrison County Sheriff's Department Receives Grant to Fight Growing Crisis

One local law enforcement department received federal funds to continue to fight a growing crisis.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department received a federal grant named TIPS, Technology Innovations in Public Safety, that will provide $500,000 over the course of two years.

Sheriff Robert Matheny said the purpose behind the grant is to use technology to fight the opioid crisis.

The department will be able to hire two employees because of the grant. Those positions are a data entry employee and a crime analyst.

The department is also in the process of applying for another grant that would protect vehicle theft.

Sheriff Matheny explained, "It gives us funding to place 13 license plate readers on U.S Rt. 50 near the intersection of I-79 and it will give us the opportunity to monitor stolen vehicles, wanted persons, and also just to have data as to who travels and comes and goes through that intersection."

In other business, the Harrison County Commission proclaimed October National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Italian-American Heritage Month.