Buckhannon Recognized as Clean Community

A local city has been named a clean community by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

The city of Buckhannon was one of seven cities around the state to earn the title of a Make It Shine Community.

The award is based on ten criteria, including cleanup, recycling and beautification among others.

City officials said they are glad to have earned the title, but don't plan to stop their efforts now.

"We're going to keep working. We definitely don't want to rest on our laurels. There's lots more to be done. There's still cleanup activities in the river, we want to expand our green spaces, our beautification projects," said City Engineer Jay Hollen.

Hollen said a 14-page application was required to prove the city had made the changes.