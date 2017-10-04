Fairmont Company to Hire 200 Employees

Teleperformance in Fairmont plans to hire about 200 people for immediate openings.

Teleperformance works with health care companies. Their call center agents work as advocates for each client.

They are looking for individuals who want to start a career, have compassion and want to grow.

"Give me about six months customer service skills and we'll work with the rest. We'll put you through six-weeks paid training, we'll take care of all of that. You're going to come out of here with all kind of skills that you're not going to believe. We're going to give it all to you in a sense of family, a sense of pride, community, all in one place," said Crystal Rucker, call center manager.

Applicants can stop by anytime during business hours or call 304-367-8141 to set up a specific interview time.

Teleperformance is located at 609 Bellview Blvd #1A, Fairmont, WV 26554