St. Joseph's Hospital Debuts New Patient Information System

A new computer system at an area hospital is making life better for both staff and patients alike.



As part of its association with WVU Health, St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon is debuting it's new EPIC computer system this week.



The system is one of the best for hospital management in the country, and staff said it does not just make information sharing easier, it also helps to improve patients' health.

"Our patients who have long-term conditions which we have to maintain and provide the right kinds of studies, medications and follow-up, that will also be seamless, and we can communicate directly with the patients and with each other so that we can continue that care beyond the hospital setting," said Brian Williams, IT director for the hospital.



Williams said the new system would not be possible without the hospital's connection to WVU Health.