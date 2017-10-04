Belington Man Arrested on Drug Charges

West Virginia State Police arrested a Belington man Tuesday on drug charges.

Shawn Watson, 27, was arrested after troopers found drugs in his car and on his person.

Troopers were patrolling the Buffalo Street area in Elkins when they observed a white vehicle with two male occupants in the front seat and one female occupant in the back.

Troopers said they identified Stanley Watson, a passenger in the vehicle, known by troopers to have felony warrants. Stanley Watson was arrested on the scene.

Troopers asked the driver, Shawn Watson, to step out of the vehicle and he was detained due to officer safety.

Troopers looked through the vehicle and found a clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine in the center console of the vehicle.

Troopers arrested Shawn Watson and located another plastic bag containing a larger amount of methamphetamine in his left front pocket and more than $500.

Shawn Watson and Stanley Watson were transported to the Tygarts Valley Regional Jail.

The female passenger in the vehicle, Chastity Watson, was detained and released.

Shawn Watson is charged with possession with intent to deliver.