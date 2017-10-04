Mountain State Forest Festival Exhibits Open

Mountain State Forest Festival (MSFF) exhibits are opening up all over Elkins to kick off the festival weekend.

The Photography, Juried Art, Primitive Campground, Log Cabin Quilters and many more exhibits spent Wednesday afternoon setting up before opening Thursday night and Friday. The Photography Exhibit Reception featuring 188 entries begins Thursday at 6 p.m. along with The Arts Center Juried Art Exhibit.

“We are kicking off the day starting with photography here at the YMCA downtown. We’ve got beautiful exhibits going on; forestry is across the hall which is always a tradition here at the Mountain State Forest Festival, and we have the quilters in the gym here at the YMCA. We invite everybody to come down,” said MSFF Deputy Director General Rich Nida.

Festival activities have taken over the downtown area. For a more information and a full schedule of events, visit the MSFF website and Facebook page.