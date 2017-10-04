Clarksburg Fall Clean-Up in Full Swing

The Clarksburg Fall Clean Up is in full swing.
On Wednesday, the Adamston area received the free trash service.
The City of Clarksburg sponsors the event and encourages residents to put out large items such as stoves, washers and dryers and other household items on their scheduled day.
Small items must be boxed, bagged or tied.
Schedule of clean up areas and days:
October 5: North View from N. 12th St. to the south side of N. 19th St.
October 6: North View from N. 19th St. to N. 25th St. and all the Riverside Addition to Green Ave.
Oct. 16: Stealey Area- Park Blvd., Fairview, Grove, Kuhl, Milford St. from Baker Ave. to Waverly Way.
Oct. 17: From the Milford St. Bridge to Baker Ave.
Oct. 18: From Sampson St., the south side of Milford St to Liberty Ave., also Stoneybrooke, Hartland, Chestnut Hills, S. Chestnut St. and the surrounding streets in these areas.
Oct. 19: From the West End Bridge, all the streets on the south side of W. Pike St. and W. Main St. - Glendale, Holt, Ferry, Stuart, Sumner, Dale, Washington, Dodge, Court, Jasper, Lynch, the sections of Lee, Hornor and all the side streets up to S. 5th St., S. Chestnut St. from W. Main to Kramer Dr and all the streets in these areas.
Oct. 20: From E.B Saunders to S. 5th St., everything on the south side of W. Main St up to Clifton. Both sides of W. Pike St. from E.B. Saunders to 2nd St., School, Chapel, Sheridan, Gore and N. 1st St.
Oct 23: Broadway area - Marshall St. to Buckhannon Pike at Haymond Highway, Waldeck, Lang, Spring, Hedge, Rosemont, St. Clair and a portion of Harrison St. and all streets in these areas.
Oct. 24: Upper Broad Oaks area, Suan Terrace, Arbutus Park and Nixon Plaza, plus any streets in this area.
Oct. 25: Monticello to Elm - south side of E. Main including Maple, Clay, Carr, Despard, Elm, Vermont, Point, Tyler, Howard, Harrison and all streets in these areas.
Oct. 26: Goff Plaza, all streets on the north side of E. Main St., E. Pike from N. Monticello to Linden Ave., side streets in the area of Church, Grant, Jackson Oak, Meigs, and streets in this area.
Oct. 27: Kelly Hill area, both side of E. Pike St. from Linden to city limits, Glen Elk, Montpelier Addition and surrounding streets that are in this area. Hill 'N Dale, Quarry Development and the Oak Mound/Mapleview Apartment areas and Rosebud Trailer Park.
